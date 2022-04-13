Sikeston man arrested for drugs
Early Sunday morning, a Sikeston man was arrested in Scott County for drug related charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 28-year-old Brandon Ervin was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with not having a valid license, failure to drive on the right half of the road, and not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to the Scott County Jail and released.