Veterans Clinic reaching out to rural veterans – deadline Friday

The University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic, is hosting free virtual legal consultations for veterans about VA disability benefits, discharge upgrades, and healthcare from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, April 22nd. Registration ends this Friday. Angela Drake directs the Veterans Law Clinic.

This event will be offered to veterans who are residents of select rural counties across the state of Missouri: Atchison, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Maries, Mercer, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Saint Clair, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Sullivan, and Worth.

