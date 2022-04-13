Wednesday, April 13th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Vero Beach, FL — A Florida woman is accused of attacking her father over a sex toy. Investigators say 18-year-old Victoria Marson ordered a strap-on toy from Amazon and her father opened up the package. Her father, whose name was not revealed, confronted his daughter as he was surprised by what was inside.



The victim said his daughter became enraged and started to kick him and punch him several times. The arrest report went on to say that Marson said to her father, “I’m going to kill you. I hate you.” She was subsequently arrested on battery charges and made bail.

