Missouri House advances voter photo ID bill with effort to restrict transgender athletes

After several hours of debate, the Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would require voters to show a photo ID at the polls. Voters without proper identification could cast a provisional ballot. State Representative Chuck Basye added language that would let voters within a school district decide if transgender athletes born as males can play in female sports. Missouri House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade says she wishes lawmakers “would do better.”

One more vote of support would send the measure to the Senate.

