MO settles lawsuit with school district over allegations of violating open records law

A settlement has been reached between the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Moberly School District. Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit last November, over the allegations that the district was not following the state’s open records law. Schmitt raised concerns about the district’s policy for parents who want to record meetings about students with disabilities. Superintendent, Dr. Dustin Fanning, says the Attorney General’s Office noted the district did not do anything wrong.

The attorney general, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, says he is pleased to have worked with the district to ensure transparency and compliance with the law.

