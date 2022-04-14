Poplar Bluff man appears in court on statutory sodomy charges

A Poplar Bluff man appeared in court earlier this week after he was arrested on sodomy charges. Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley reports that an arraignment hearing was held Monday for 53-year-old Lee Abraham on two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy. The charges stem from an alleged incident earlier this month and the victim in the case is younger than 14 years old. No bond was set and Abraham is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

