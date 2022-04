Congressman Sam Graves says the Biden administration needs to encourage domestic oil production in wake of countries canceling contracts for Russian oil, but he says the president is bowing to pressure from those who oppose drilling for more oil in the United States.

Graves says the president also needs to authorize the development of more oil pipelines, rather than block their construction.

