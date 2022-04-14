Thursday, April 14th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Bunnell, FL — A Florida Man masqueraded as a Drug Enforcement Administration agent to secure a discount at a Wendy’s restaurant, according to police who arrested the suspect for impersonating a law enforcement officer. Investigators say 57-year-old Jesse Stover had been receiving the half-off discount for more than two years at a Wendy’s in Bunnell, a city about 20 miles north of Daytona Beach.



But yesterday, when Stover again sought the discount, a Wendy’s manager asked to see his credentials. Stover, cops say, flashed a badge. When the manager asked to examine the badge, Stover reportedly became argumentative, prompting Wendy’s workers to call 9-1-1. The manager told police that Stover claimed to work undercover for the DEA, adding that he threatened to report employees to Wendy’s corporate office for denying him the 50% discount.



When officers responded to the restaurant, Stover denied claiming to be a cop or a federal agent. A police frisk of the Wendy’s regular recovered a gold badge with the words “Concealed Weapon Permit.” A photo of the confiscated badge was released by police. Charged with falsely impersonating an officer, Stover was booked into the Flagler County jail on the felony rap. He was released from custody last night after posting $2,500 bond.



