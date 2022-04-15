18-year-old in custody after shots fired in Marion, IL

A Marion, IL man has been arrested for firing gunshots towards a home. Marion Police were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Drive Tuesday for a report of shots fired. Responding officers obtained a description of a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. A short time later, they located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect, 18-year-old Xander Thorne, jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby home in the 1400 block of North Market Street. Police searched the home, found Thorne, and placed him under arrest without further incident. Thorne was taken to the Williamson County jail on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon without a F.O.I.D. card.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!