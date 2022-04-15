Former prisoners claim neglect and mistreatment by Missouri Dept of Corrections
A man says he lost both of his legs due to mistreatment by the Missouri Department of Corrections. At a hearing Tuesday night, some ex-cons and their advocates appeared before the Missouri House Special Committee on Criminal Justice. James Naugles served 22 years in prison and claims the loss of his legs after a spider bite is due to medical negligence at the DOC.
The department denies the claims, but Naugles says there needs to be more oversight.