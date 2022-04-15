Former prisoners claim neglect and mistreatment by Missouri Dept of Corrections

A man says he lost both of his legs due to mistreatment by the Missouri Department of Corrections. At a hearing Tuesday night, some ex-cons and their advocates appeared before the Missouri House Special Committee on Criminal Justice. James Naugles served 22 years in prison and claims the loss of his legs after a spider bite is due to medical negligence at the DOC.

The department denies the claims, but Naugles says there needs to be more oversight.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!