ODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Winterthur, CHE — A 20-year-old man survived after being admitted to an intensive care unit with an excruciating lung injury brought on by overly aggressive masturbation. The self-loving Swiss citizen recently rushed himself to Cantonal Hospital, in the city of Winterthur, after experiencing “crunching” pain and a shortness of breath amid his solo stroking session.



Subsequent X-rays revealed the man was suffering from spontaneous pneumomediastinum — a painful but typically “benign disease” whereby air leaks from the lung and becomes lodged in the rib cage. Science Direct described the autoerotic emergency as “a rare condition that usually affects young men in their twenties.”



Researchers added that smokers are at an increased risk of SPM, which can be brought on by violent coughing, excessive vomiting or strenuous physical exercise. The handsy Swiss man denied doing intense exercise — but did admit to doing some rough solo sexercise. After a day in the ICU, the man was transferred to a regular ward, where he stayed for three days before being discharged in good health.

