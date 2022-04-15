Keith Carnes says wrongfully convicted people should get compensation from Missouri

Abuse, neglect, and secrecy are just some of the claims by former Missouri Department of Corrections inmates. At a hearing Tuesday night, some ex-cons and their advocates appeared before the Missouri House Special Committee on Criminal Justice. Keith Carnes was released from prison Monday after serving more than two decades for a wrongful conviction. The day after his release, Carnes told the committee he’s grateful to be free, but has nothing. He says the state must have a wrongful incarceration compensation system.

The Missouri Supreme Court set aside Carnes’ conviction and he was freed when the prosecutor said there was not enough evidence to try him again.

