Marion, IL bank robber shot dead after another bank robbery in California

Marion, IL Police say the suspect in the March 1st robbery of People’s National Bank has been shot dead after robbing another financial institution on the west coast. 45-year-old Travis Tarrants was killed by police on April 7th while coming out of the rear exit of Wendy’s in Fontana, California. California Police say Tarrants had just robbed a nearby Bank of America and had a non-functional replica gun in his possession at the time. Tarrants was previously arrested for his involvement in the 2021 robbery of a bank in Bloomington, Indiana.

