MO Senate leaders weigh in on House voter ID bill with effort to restrict trans athletes

The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would require voters to show a photo ID at the polls. It would also let voters within a school district decide if transgender athletes born as males can play in female sports. If the bill makes it to the Senate, Republican Leader Caleb Rowden says he is optimistic about getting a voter ID bill and other election-related bills passed. He goes on to talk about the effort to restrict some transgender athletes.

Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo says election bills should be about elections.

