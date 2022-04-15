New statewide commission launches to boost teacher recruitment and retention

A new statewide commission to boost teacher recruitment and retention has officially been formed. Blue Ribbon Commission members include two former teachers of the year, the Missouri Board of Education, the Governor’s Office and business leaders from across the state. They will search for ways to improve teacher recruitment and retention as well as the school environment. During this week’s Missouri Board of Education meeting, Member Kim Bailey said there will be a work group to find ways to address school culture and climate.

The 22-member commission’s first meeting is scheduled for June and members are to report back to the State Board of Education in October.

