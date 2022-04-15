Robinson resigns as Sikeston superintendent

Sikeston School District superintendent Tony Robinson announced Wednesday his resignation from the district, effective June 30. Robinson thanked the Sikeston community for the opportunity and said he appreciated the partnerships started while serving as superintendent. Staff and community members were also informed Wednesday afternoon through staff email and parent texts. Following Robinson’s announcement, Sikeston School Board president Chad Bles said the board had received and approved Robinson’s resignation. Bles said the school board will make a job posting for the superintendent position and begin reviewing applicants immediately. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

