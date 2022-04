The Southeast Missourian reports that the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a “shots fired” call Wednesday. Police responded, taking one adult into custody and transporting one juvenile to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Office. A vehicle was damaged by a bullet, but there were no injuries. Formal charges, which have not been released, are expected.

