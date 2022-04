April through June are active months for ticks and doctors are discovering more tick-borne illnesses. Some symptoms can be deadly. Entomologist Tamra Reall with MU Extension says there are ways to make yards safer.

Ticks come up from grass, not down from trees, and latch on to passers-by.

