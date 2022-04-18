ISP arrest MO Deputy for official misconduct and battery

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 investigated an officer-involved shooting involving officers from Mississippi County, MO and Johnson County, IL Sheriff’s Offices. On Oct. 28, 2021 around 3:30 p.m., multiple agencies from Illinois and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a vehicle pursuit of a stolen Mississippi County patrol truck. The truck had been stolen by a suspect who had been arrested by deputies from Mississippi County while in Missouri. During the pursuit, a Deputy from Mississippi County and a Deputy from Johnson County discharged their firearms. At the end of the pursuit on Allen Road, just west of Buncombe, IL, the suspect was taken into custody and was not injured as a result of the officer involved shooting. After the investigation, the case was reviewed by the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office. On April 14, 2022, charges of Official Misconduct and Battery were filed against Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office Captain Barry Morgan for actions relating to the arrest of the suspect. Morgan turned himself into the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department and was released after posting a $30,000 / 10% bond.

