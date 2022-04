A Missouri police chief once called asset forfeiture “pennies from heaven.” It’s a rule that allows the government to seize the property of a person who has not even been charged with a crime. Joey Parker tells us that includes an armored car carrying money from legal Missouri businesses.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!