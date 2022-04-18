MO House advances bill to update name of state’s dinosaur

Missouri’s official state dinosaur spanned about 30 to 35 feet tall and weighed three to four tons. The duck-billed creature that roamed the earth about 77 million years ago is called the Parrosaurus missouriensis. The Missouri House has given initial approval to a proposal that includes updating the name of the prehistoric creature to reflect the newly-discovered species recently found in southeast Missouri. State Representative Tracy McCreery is proposing the update.

A man from Cadet recently found a skeleton of the state’s dinosaur and he says the bones of this type of dinosaur have not been found anywhere else in the country. One more vote of support would send the measure to the Senate.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!