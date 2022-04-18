MO House could vote this week on voter ID bill with effort to restrict transgender athletes

Missouri’s elections could include a photo ID requirement to vote. The state House of Representatives has given preliminary approval to a bill sponsored by State Representative Peggy McGaugh that would require voters without proper identification to cast a provisional ballot.

A contentious piece added to the bill by another lawmaker would let voters within a school district decide if transgender athletes born as males can play in female sports. One more vote in favor of the bill would send the measure to the Senate.

