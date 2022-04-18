Monday, April 18th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Duval County, FL — Law enforcement authorities in Florida have arrested a woman they say helped more than 100 people acquire fake drivers licenses and identification cards. Afsaneh Baghai-Amri was arrested on 175 counts of Unlawful Acts related to the issuance of DL/ID Cards. She personally assisted in providing fraudulent DL/ID’s by using false addresses and certifications exams. BCII at its Best!”

Baghai-Amri, 56, worked as a subcontracted employee who served as an interpreter at the Duval County Tax Collector’s office, according to WJXT-TV. WFOX-TV reported that Afanseh personally assisted in providing the fraudulent licenses using fake addresses and certification exams. The majority of the home addresses on the fake cards were her home address rather than the address of the individual receiving the ID. Afsaneh reportedly helped mainly Afghan immigrants who required the documentation in order to work in Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

