The Southeast Missourian reports that one person was slightly injured in a shooting incident Saturday night at about 9:45 p.m. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the 1000 block of North Middle Street and discovered a victim with a graze wound on their arm. They were treated at the scene. Police are investigating the incident, but had not located a suspect as of Sunday morning.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!