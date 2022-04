There was a single vehicle fatal crash in Johnson County, IL Saturday morning. A 25-year-old woman from Pomona, CA was traveling on I-24 westbound around 7:30 a.m. when the crash occurred. For unknown reasons, she lost control and swerved off the right side of the roadway while entering a construction zone. She hit a tree with the driver’s side of the vehicle and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

