U.S. Rep. Hartzler trying to change rules to “benefit Missouri’s cattle industry”
Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says Missouri’s cattle industry needs more market access and competition. She has introduced a bipartisan bill that would change the current rules so smaller cattle farms and auction yards can be more involved in taking their product to market. Hartzler said the “A-PLUS” Act is a good thing for all Missourians.
Hartzler has teamed with a California Democrat to introduce the bill.