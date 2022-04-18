U.S. Rep. Hartzler trying to change rules to “benefit Missouri’s cattle industry”

Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says Missouri’s cattle industry needs more market access and competition. She has introduced a bipartisan bill that would change the current rules so smaller cattle farms and auction yards can be more involved in taking their product to market. Hartzler said the “A-PLUS” Act is a good thing for all Missourians.

Hartzler has teamed with a California Democrat to introduce the bill.

