MO Senate could deal with a sports betting bill this week

A sports betting bill is on a roll this legislative session and Missouri Senate Republican Leader Caleb Rowden says he expects Senators to debate this week. State Representative Dan Houx is sponsoring a bill that would legalize the form of gambling on college and professional sports.

The plan, which has already cleared the House, would let people place bets at Missouri casinos and some sports venues, as well as on mobile devices. It could bring in an estimated ten-million dollars a year in new state revenue for K-12 public education.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!