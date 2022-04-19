One killed in Bollinger County motorcycle wreck

One person died in a motorcycle wreck in Bollinger County Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 61-year-old Walter Hawkes, of Patton, was driving on Highway 72 around 8 p.m. when his motorcycle ran off the side of the road and hit an embankment. He was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck. Hawkes was pronounced dead at the scene by Assistant Bollinger County Coroner Megan Cook. This is the 18th fatality for Troop E this year.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!