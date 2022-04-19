Poplar Bluff woman injured from stab wounds, suspect dead

Poplar Bluff police are still investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning. Around 10 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Roxie Drive for a stabbing. After they arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. Officers learned the suspect fled from the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A short time later, officers responded to Highway 67, just north of Highway W, for a man sitting on the edge of the overpass. While enroute, they learned he may be the suspect from the previously reported stabbing and that he was armed with a handgun. As officers arrived, the man, later identified as 28-year-old Jeffery Carter Jr., turned the weapon on himself. Carter died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was also confirmed as the suspect in the earlier stabbing. The Poplar Bluff Police Department and Butler County Sheriff’s Department are working in conjunction with one another involving this case.

