Rep. Gregory argues for protection of Missouri”s power grids from EMP and other attacks

A state legislator is paying close attention to what is happening between Russia and Ukraine- as a threat to Missouri’s security. Representative David Gregory, chairman of the Special Committee on Government Accountability, held a public hearing about how Missouri can protect its electric grid from cyber-attacks and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks. He explains what that means.

Representative Gregory says he is building support for the issue this year so that he can address this with legislation later.

