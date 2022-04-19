Tuesday, April 19th, 2022
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Groveland, FL — Lake County deputies said a shirtless Florida man broke into a closed restaurant Thursday and helped himself to some desserts. Deputies said a security camera showed 42-year-old John Caster burglarizing the Red Wing Restaurant in Groveland.
The restaurant’s owner told police that Caster broke into the restaurant through a back porch screen. Caster had a small dog and a backpack with him as he ate a cobbler dessert out of a pan. Deputies said Caster left the restaurant on a bicycle before being arrested.
Officials said that while searching Caster, they found a stainless-steel pan filled with cobbler, a lava cake, and a large tub of vanilla ice cream on his person. The items stolen from the restaurant were worth almost $200. Deputies said Caster had been arrested for theft several times in the past.