What is ranked choice voting? Effort underway to bring it to Missouri

A group is gathering petition signatures in Missouri in an effort to change the way voters select candidates campaigning for statewide, Congressional and legislative seats. Under the proposed ballot measure, voters would rank their top four primary election candidate choices of any party. The four finalists – regardless of party – would then move on to the general election. In the general election, after voters rank their preferred candidates, the candidate with more than 50-percent would be declared the winner. Scott Charton, with the group called Better Elections, says the form of voting is known as ranked choice voting. He says the effort is on the side of voters.

Missouri Republican Party Chairman Nick Myers says the form of voting would “disenfranchise Missouri voters, just as it has everywhere it has been tried.”

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!