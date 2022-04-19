Woman arrested on multiple drug charges in Stoddard County
Authorities in Stoddard County have arrested a Dexter woman on multiple drug related charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 38-year-old Janet McFall was taken into custody early Sunday morning on felony charges of resisting arrest, delivery of a controlled substance into a jail facility, and possession of a controlled substance for meth. McFall also reportedly had a felony Stoddard County warrant for assault as well as a felony probation parole warrant. Following her arrest, McFall was held at the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office.