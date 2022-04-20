Cape County Sheriff’s Office investigating stolen credit cards

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman after stolen credit cards were used at area businesses. The sheriff’s office shared surveillance video and images on its Facebook page. The suspect has stolen some credit cards and used them to make purchases at local businesses in the county. If you recognize the woman in the video or the vehicle in the photos, contact the detective division at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

