MO House passes bill to cut unemployment benefits to as little as 8 weeks

Missouri could cut unemployment benefits to as little as eight weeks. The state House has passed a bill that would base the amount of time someone could get jobless benefits on the unemployment rate. The lower the unemployment rate, the fewer weeks a person could get jobless aid. State Representative J. Eggleston is sponsoring the bill.

Several House Democrats say the bill would hurt people, not help them. The legislation heads to the Senate.

