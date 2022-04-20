MO Senate Appropriations Committee votes to boost minimum wage for teachers
Missouri could boost its minimum wage for K-12 public school teachers after all. The state Senate Appropriations Committee has built upon the governor’s plan that would raise the base salary to 38-thousand-dollars a year. The committee’s Vice Chairman, Lincoln Hough, thanked Budget Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman for the change.
The committee also left in the House’s 37-million-dollar request for a program that could boost pay for experienced teachers through mentoring of students and helping with extracurricular activities. State Senators are expected to debate the state budget next week.