MO Senate Appropriations Committee votes to boost minimum wage for teachers

Missouri could boost its minimum wage for K-12 public school teachers after all. The state Senate Appropriations Committee has built upon the governor’s plan that would raise the base salary to 38-thousand-dollars a year. The committee’s Vice Chairman, Lincoln Hough, thanked Budget Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman for the change.

The committee also left in the House’s 37-million-dollar request for a program that could boost pay for experienced teachers through mentoring of students and helping with extracurricular activities. State Senators are expected to debate the state budget next week.

