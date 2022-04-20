MO Senate is next stop for attempt to overturn voter-approved Medicaid expansion

The fight to overturn Missouri’s voter-approved Medicaid expansion is not over. The Missouri Senate could soon debate a proposed ballot measure that would ask Missouri voters to let the Legislature decide whether to fund the expansion population. The plan would also require those receiving the benefits to have a job, volunteer, further their education, or get treatment services.

The bill is sponsored by House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith.

