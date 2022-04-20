One dead, another injured in Pemiscot County crash
An Arkansas man has died following a head on collision in Pemiscot County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 31-year-old Derek Waddell, of Paragould, was driving on Interstate 155, one mile south of Caruthersville, when his vehicle crossed the median and hit another vehicle head on. 30-year-old Courtney Lemons was transported to a Tennessee hospital for minor injuries. Waddell was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. This is the 19th fatality for Troop E this year.