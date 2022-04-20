One dead, another injured in Pemiscot County crash

An Arkansas man has died following a head on collision in Pemiscot County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 31-year-old Derek Waddell, of Paragould, was driving on Interstate 155, one mile south of Caruthersville, when his vehicle crossed the median and hit another vehicle head on. 30-year-old Courtney Lemons was transported to a Tennessee hospital for minor injuries. Waddell was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. This is the 19th fatality for Troop E this year.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!