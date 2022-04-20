Preliminary survey indicates tornado crossed into Dunklin County last week

A preliminary survey indicates that a weak tornado crossed from Mississippi County, Arkansas to Dunklin County, Missouri during last Wednesday’s storms. The National Weather Service in Memphis says an EF-0 tornado started at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, about five miles south of Hornersville, Arkansas and continued to the northeast for almost 8 miles. The tornado had a maximum width of 100 yards and an estimated peak wind of 85 miles per hour. The tornado damaged a mobile home unit as well as an outbuilding in southern Dunklin County.

