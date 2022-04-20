SB I-55 Off Ramp in Cape Girardeau County Reduced for Pavement Repairs

Southbound Interstate 55 Off Ramp in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with an 8-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located at Mile Marker 105 near Jackson, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, April 20 through Wednesday, April 27 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Kevin Plott at (573) 225-8409, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

