Missouri’s Senator Roy Blunt has returned from a Congressional trip to Europe and Poland. His bipartisan delegation met with NATO leaders and Ukrainian refugees. He says we need to keep up our current level of military aid

Blunt says we are working with Slovenia to provide Ukraine with massive air defense systems.

