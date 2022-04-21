A salute to Missouri’s military children
Missouri’s military members make many sacrifices to serve their country, and so do their families. Missouri has about 43-thousand members in military uniform and service civilians, along with more than 12-thousand military children. School liaison for Whiteman Air Force Base Liz Clark says the military has pathways to ease transitions for military children, like frequent moves and dealing with a parent’s absence during deployment as well as when that parent returns.
Governor Parson, a U.S. Army veteran, has designated April as the Month of the Military Child.