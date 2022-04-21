Arkansas man facing child molestation charges in Cape

An Arkansas man is accused of child molestation while in Cape Girardeau over Easter weekend. On Sunday, deputies were dispatched to an address in Cape Girardeau County about an alleged molestation involving a juvenile victim from out of state, visiting family for the weekend. It was alleged that someone at the residence, a non-family member, had molested the juvenile during the early morning. After an investigation, detectives from the Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Zackary Gourley. The Prosecuting Attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant charging Gourley with felony second-degree child molestation. This warrant came with a $50,000 cash bond. Gourley remains incarcerated in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

