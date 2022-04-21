Bernie man in custody after search of residence

A Bernie man is in custody after drugs were found in his home. Yesterday, deputies with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, Members of the SEMO Drug Task Force and Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant at a residence on Kay Drive near Bernie. Upon executing the search warrant, officers located about 23 grams of meth, 110 grams of marijuana, assorted pills, and several items of drug paraphernalia. The owner of the residence, 56-year-old James Jankowski was located inside. He was taken into custody and booked into the Stoddard County Jail on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of formal charges.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!