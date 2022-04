Senator Blunt was the senior Republican in the congressional delegation that has returned from a visit with some European leaders and a trip to the Polish border. He says Ukraine is teaching the rest of the world a different way to fight with smaller weapons doing damage to larger vehicles. He was asked about the threat of Putin using nuclear weapons.

Blunt says Putin is threatened by Scandinavian countries joining NATO, and NATO appears stronger now.

