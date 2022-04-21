“Cape Girardeau’s Carnegie Library” event to be held today 

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will host a presentation today at 6:00 PM entitled “Cape Girardeau’s Carnegie Library”.

This presentation, to be given by Dr. Adam Criblez, Professor of History at Southeast Missouri State University, will dive into the origin and history of the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The library is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

In 1922, Cape Girardeau dedicated its first public library, funded by the Carnegie Corporation and located next to the Common Pleas Courthouse on Lorimier Street. For nearly six decades, this library building was a vitally important community and educational center before it transitioned into the Courthouse Annex.

At this event, community members will learn about the prominent role women played (before they even had the right to vote) in establishing this library and the local battles over its location and funding. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

