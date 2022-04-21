Thursday, April 21st, 2022
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Bridgeport, W.VA — Two men have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Bridgeport. On April 17th, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration. Officers spoke with the vehicle’s driver, 57-year-old Roy Porter, who handed officers a packet that they thought was the registration of the vehicle; however, a small plastic bag fell out.
Inside the bag, were “a couple pieces of crystal-like substance,” and officers led a K9 unit around the area of the vehicle to perform a free-air sniff which resulted in a positive indication. Porter was found to be in possession of 4 grams of meth, and a passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Jared Mayle of Salem, had 220 grams of meth.
Mayle has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently out on bond. Porter has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.