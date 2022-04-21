Woman crashes car after man shoots at her in Cape

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested in connection to a shots fired investigation Saturday night. 25-year-old Yamango Jiles Jr. was arrested on armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Jiles was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Tuesday without bond. He is accused of shooting at and injuring a woman driving away from his home on the 1000 block of North Middle Street. The victim told Cape Girardeau Police that she got into a verbal altercation with Jiles’ girlfriend and when Jiles became irate with her, she got into her car and started driving away from the area on West Amethyst Street. The victim stated she saw Jiles fire a gun at her vehicle as she sped away. Police report a bullet grazed her left elbow. The woman then crashed her car at North Frederick and Amethyst Streets, where she ran away to get help. Officers responded to the scene around 9:45 p.m. and reported they found 18 shell casings next to Jiles’ apartment on N. Middle St. and two bullet holes in the victim’s crashed car. During a search of Jiles’s apartment, officers found a gun matching the shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!