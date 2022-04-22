After filing dozens of controversial lawsuits, MO Attorney General’s Office could have its budget slashed
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s dozens of recent controversial lawsuits could cost him. The Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee has advanced a proposal that would cut his office’s budget by 500-thousand-dollars next fiscal year to hire five extra attorneys. Schmitt has been busy filing lawsuits against China, the Biden administration for policy reasons as well as dozens of K-12 public school districts and local governments for taking virus-related measures. The committee’s vice chairman, Senator Lincoln Hough led the effort to cut Schmitt’s budget.
State Senators are expected to debate the state budget next week.