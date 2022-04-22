Charleston man jailed on drug charges

A Charleston man faces drug-related charges following a routine traffic stop in Scott City. On Monday, a Scott City Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for defective equipment at the 92-exit ramp. While speaking with the driver, Juwanza Ingram, the officer said he could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from within the vehicle. Another officer arrived on the scene to assist while the other was checking the driving status of Ingram. The second officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle to speak with Ingram. He observed the driver attempting to conceal some items wrapped in a paper towel between the front seat and the console. The officer took possession of the paper towel and the items. Inside of the paper towel, he found two small clear plastic baggies containing a white crystal substance, which field-tested positive for the presence of meth. Ingram was placed under arrest and transported to the Scott City Police Department where he was incarcerated pending the filing of formal charges. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with bond set at $5,000. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

